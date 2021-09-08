Telangana HC flays state government’s inertia over immersion of idols in Hussainsagar lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, pulled up the Telangana government for the latter apparently not according importance to a case which raises the issue of pollution of Hussainsagar lake caused by immersion of Ganesha idols in it.

The court reserved its orders in a contempt case filed by advocate M Venumadhav against the GHMC Commissioner, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police for not implementing the court’s orders in the writ petition filed by him seeking a direction to restrain people from immersing Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris in Hussainsagar lake.

The bench, criticising the government and the Commissioner of Police, observed: “The State government seems to be under the impression that this case is not important for it. It is really very sad to see its conduct. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State does not think that PCB guidelines are important.”