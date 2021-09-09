Amp up your fitness routine at this hybrid club

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrity trainer and osteopathic manual therapist Minash Gabriel, who trains movie stars Mahesh Babu, Akhil, Samantha and Allu Arjun, is opening a personalised hybrid fitness club in Jubilee Hills.

The club focuses on hybrid training that makes you feel strong, lean and powerful, rather than just making you look all of those. If you are worried about delayed onset muscle soreness post-workout or developing any other muscle or movement issues, Minash has got you covered. The fitness club not only trains you, but also provides rehabilitation, nutrition and physio support.

Minash, 30, was a national-level cricketer running for Ranji Trophy until his early 20s, when a knee injury forced him to retire. Turning his own rehabilitation phase into motivation, he became a fitness instructor and a rehab trainer. “The combination of training, physiotherapy and rehabilitative medicine introduced me to hybrid training,” he says. “I was this close to the Ranji Trophy, but my injury held me back. I thought the injury was reversible. It took me nearly two years and regular visits to several physiotherapists and orthopedists to discover that it was irreversible. Despite this, I kept playing and ended up injuring my back too,” Minash says.

Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS

It was then that he decided to hang up his spike shoes. “I was 24, graduated in economics, clueless and depressed about my career. I decided to redo my Class XI and XII, this time with Biological Sciences as my subject so that I could enrol in a physiotherapy course,” he says.

Minash has a degree in physiotherapy and looks forward to put his education to good use. The hybrid fitness club, to be launch on Thursday, will be run by a team of experts and offer space for hybrid training.

“An assessment of postures is done in both static and dynamic body movements, which would helps us know which muscles to work on. We will also be doing regular BMI tests, along with breathing capacity tests, to train the body to be flexible, strong and lean. The outcome would be personalised,” he says.

