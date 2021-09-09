STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s raining misery in Hyderabad's Osman Nagar

As rains pound low-lying areas, residents stranded in flooded homes cry for help; pay high sums to move out to rented homes
 

A boy cycles in the water that has flown from Jillelaguda lake into Shiva Sai Colony

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Life has turned gloomy and miserable for thousands of residents living in low-lying areas following heavy rains which have been lashing the city. Among the flooded areas, Osman Nagar, Shiva Sai Colony near Jillelaguda lake and Hanuman Nagar in Thattiannaram are the worst affected with residents living in constant fear. Many are spending sleepless nights wondering what horrors the next spell of heavy rain might unleash. 

In Osman Sagar, hundreds of houses are completely submerged. Residents were forced to lock their homes and shift to safer, rented places. But those who cannot afford to move to rented houses are continuing to live in the flooded areas. There are three colonies in Osman Nagar which have around 1,500 houses and at least half of them were severely affected by the heavy rains and resulted in deluge in this locality.

Speaking to Express, a resident of Osman Nagar, SK Mukaram says this is the second time that the place has witnessed floods and there is no way out for the water to exit. “It takes months for the water level to recede on its own. Authorities only issue assurances when they visit these areas and no measures were taken for providing proper shelter to the affected people,” he says.

“I have been living here for the last seven years. Since last year, whenever, it rains heavily, our houses are getting submerged. I vacated my house and moved to a rented house. However, several household items are stuck in my house,” Mukaram says.Another resident, Md Majeed, says that around 200 people have vacated their houses and are collectively paying a rent of `10 lakh outside as they cannot stay in the submerged houses. “Earlier, the government assured us that a proper channel would be laid for the flow of flood water, but nothing has been done in this regard,” he says.

Official assurances
On Wednesday, Director and Commissioner for Municipal Administration, N Satyanarayana paid a visit to Osman Nagar and inspected Burhan Khan lake and its bund. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi has directed officials to carry out rescue measures and pump out stagnated water. The recent rains have filled many water bodies in the city, while the overflowing Jillelaguda inundated the nearby Shiva Sai Colony. “There are 40 houses in this colony and women especially are unable to come out from the houses. We urge the government not to let water overflow from the lake into our colony,” says a resident Jayaram.

Hanuman Nagar hit hard
The situation is no different in Hanuman Nagar, Thattiannaram as the main colony road is completely inundated. For the last four days, the mosquito menace is unbearable, locals say. “Living in this locality has become a nightmare during the monsoon as our houses were being submerged due to heavy rains. This happened last year too and damaged our furniture,” says a woman in Hanuman Nagar.In Kodandaram Nagar, Saroornagar, huge waste clogged in a manhole that hampered sewer flow during heavy rains was cleared. Before this, rainwater and sewerage flow was blocked leaving behind a stinking mess on colony roads.

