Jewellery that won’t end up in your locker

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Luxury brand Falguni Shane Peacock, in collaboration with ORRA Jewellery, has launched their line of jewellery. After exploring the various fashion styles, Falguni and Shane Peacock speak about their new venture. “It was a natural progression, because when we dress up models, it is jewellery that completes the look. Hence, it was very natural for us to step into the world of jewellery,” says Shane.

The duo wanted their jewellery to not just to be worn for weddings, but for everyday use too. After coming up with a 100 rough sketches, they settled with six designs. Their mantra was to keep the jewellery multifunctional and one that does not end up in the locker. “The jewellery is really versatile. We have done couple of ranges, some are for bridal wear, which are more heavy, like the chandelier necklace. The other designs can be worn over a kurta, lehenga, or even a shirt. People want jewellery that they can wear more often,” says Falguni.

The brand has always liked to experiment with the fusion of Indian and Western designs, and that attitude seeps into their jewellery design too. Their pieces are designed to look classy. “Even in a simple neckpiece, the crystals and diamonds are arranged in diagonal lines, which gives it a very western look. We have used ORRA crown star diamonds, which have a luster that no jewellery brand can match up to. We have taken care that the design doesn’t overpower the quality of diamond,” says Falguni, adding “While making diamond jewellery, you want it to be classy so that you get more variety out of it and can pass it on to the next generations because, you know, a diamond is forever.”

Choosing to collaborate with ORRA for their new venture was decision made to ensure top quality. “We always wanted to foray into jewellery designs and when ORRA approached, I think it was just right timing. We wanted to start something with the right quality. They were able to envision what we were going for, and because of their expertise, they were advanced in everything they did,” she says.

Hyderabadis are open to new stuff, have a passion for jewellery and fashion, says Falguni, and they don’t need a reason to go out and shop. You can shop of Falguni Shane Peacock jewellery designs at ORRA stores across Hyderabad. “When ORRA suggested us Hyderabad, we thought of trying something different, instead of doing it Bombay or Delhi,” she says.

Doing justice to the sobriquet ‘The City of Pearls’, Falguni says that will gradually add pearls to their designs. “We have the emballed dangling necklace. Soon we are thinking of incorporating pearls also with it. Baruk pearls and south sea pearls look really beautiful and we will be doing it soon. I love colours and I wanted to add at least one.”

Talking about their new clothes store in Hyderabad, which will open next month, Falguni says, “We have been meaning to open a store here. We have been looking at store for the past two years and we just found the right location. It will have our full couture range — lenhengas, men’s wear, kurtas and sarees. A separate section will also house tunics, kurtas, shirts and blouses.”

During the lockdown, the duo took some time off and thought what they have to do in the next five years and put it all on a vision board. They wanted to launch different things every year. “Before the pandemic, every single day was work-home-little sleep-and again work; there was no time to really sit and think. We did a lot of planning during the lockdown and decided that we have to do things in a certain way,” says Falguni.

They designed rugs and wall papers in the first lockdown. In the second lockdown, in July, they started decided to take their mothers, daughter and two dogs to a farmhouse. “It was just amazing. We actually designed the jewellery there. We were working, but it was in a relaxed way,” she adds.

About their upcoming projects, Shane says, “I want to do lot of other things. We will be designing furniture, we are also working on a fret line. We have launched the Travel Peacock Magazine. We are making up for all the months we have not been able to work.”

What does fashion mean to you?

“It just makes you feel so alive. Feels like every day is different, and there is always something new to do,” says Falguni. For Shane, fashion runs in his veins. “I think everything is fashion; when you look at the wall or a carpet, everything has a design. Everything is fashion and it is all about how you put it together,” he says

