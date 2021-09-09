STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court orders status quo in University of Hyderabad land dispute

As the land had no approach road and was in the midst of the University, the university, after due deliberations, conceded to petitioner's request to prove alternative land.

Published: 09th September 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

University of Hyderabad will conduct entrance tests in September.

University of Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted status quo with regard to the possession of a parcel of land by the University of Hyderabad (UoH), which is under dispute for a very long time.
The dispute dates back to 1982 when S Lingamaiah filed a suit in the Additional District Court, Rangareddy district, against the UoH and the combined State of AP, seeking possession of the land admeasuring about 25 acres in Survey No 14, 16 to 23 in Kancha Gahibowli, Serilingampally mandal. In 1994, the suit was decreed against the university.

As the land had no approach road and was in the midst of the University, the university, after due deliberations, conceded to petitioner’s request to prove alternative land. The Executive Council of the university met on December 24, 2003 and resolved to provide about 12 acres of land between IIIT and Sports Village in lieu of 25 acres.

When the Chief Secretary shot down the proposal, the university then conceded to the request made by the decree holders for providing alternative land and agreed for exchange of a parcel of land in Gopannapally to the extent of 21 acres in 2006 and sought the approval of the State.

But the State resumed 25-acre land in Gopanapally from the university, and handed it over to the decree holders in lieu of their land 25 acres. Before issuance of the said GO, the university was not consulted nor its opinion was sought. Aggrieved by the same, the UoH filed a writ petition in 2009, but the writ petition was dismissed. Aggrieved by the same, the present writ appeal was filed by UoH.

