Missing French woman's body found in gunny bag in Hyderabad, adopted daughter among suspects

Marie Christene De Rochemonteix (68) founded the Marica Group of educational institutions and had been running them since then. 

Published: 11th September 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of missing French national Marie Christine, who was residing at Kismatpur of Rajendra Nagar under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, was found on Saturday. 

Police said her adopted daughter and the girl's partner killed the victim at her residence, packed her body in a gunny bag, and dumped the remains in the bushes near Himayath Sagar lake. 

The couple had been demanding a share in the property and this had resulted in frequent quarrels, leading finally to the murder, police suspect.

The victim Marie Christene De Rochemonteix (68) had moved to the city around two decades ago, along with her two daughters. She founded the Marica Group of educational institutions and had been running them since then. 

Meanwhile, she adopted a girl, who was staying with her, after her daughters moved out after both of them got married. Recently, the girl entered into a relationship with a boy. 

Since then, she was quarrelling with the victim and demanding a share in the property. 

Police have detained the suspects and are questioning them. Further investigations are on and the complete details will be shared soon, said ACP Rajendra Nagar Sanjay Kumar.

