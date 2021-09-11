Qentelli to expand operations in Hyderabad , to hire 500 techies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Qentelli, a leading US-based global technology firm, has announced that it is planning to expand its operations in Hyderabad soon and will fill more than 500 vacancies for full-stack developers, product managers, automation engineers and other roles by the end of 2021.

Qentelli has developed a suite of artificial intelligence-infused frameworks and products that help accelerate transformation by improving the time-to-market to realise the return on investment sooner, by building intellectual property that addresses the core of how technology is delivered not only to build software but also to build digital experiences for brands.

The company has made significant investments in AI technologies, specifically in machine learning and deep learning. It is hiring across various experience levels and openings are mainly tech-focused roles in automation, UI/UX, full stack developers (.Net, Java), Python-Hadoop-Data Science, AWS and Azure DevOps and SAP (ABAP, SD, FICO), while other positions are in business functions like sales, pre-sales, human resources, operations and marketing.