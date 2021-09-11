Telangana SPDCL to set up more switching stations in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: In a bid to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Hyderabad, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is planning to establish more switching stations at strategic locations. The company has already set up three switching stations at Madhapur (near Shilaparam), Nanakramguda and IIIT, Hyderabad. A few months ago, a 33-kV switching station was established, at a cost of `8 crore, in order to help IT companies get more reliable power without any interruption.

Switching stations are first-of-its-kind facilities to be set up in the State. In the past, owing to frequent breakdown of distribution transformers or feeder lines, IT firms used to struggle a lot. Through switching stations, IT companies would get power supply even if there is any technical glitch in company buildings.

Speaking to Express, G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of TSSPDCL, said that every year, two switching stations will be established in Hyderabad for a seamless power supply. “Earlier, there used to be high load on feeders in IT corridor, due to higher power consumption. But, switching stations have helped reduce the power load,” he added.

According to officials, previously, if any building developed issues or repairs with regard to power supply, the corporation had to suspend power supply in the entire area to address the issue. With the new move, there is no need to shut down power supply in the entire area as switching stations allow restriction to only the particular building.

