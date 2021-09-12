STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad techie hangs self after tiff with wife

Upset over police being called during a quarrel with his wife, a techie Dasari Purna Prasad (34) died by suicide at KPHB late on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Upset over police being called during a quarrel with his wife, a techie Dasari Purna Prasad (34) died by suicide at KPHB late on Thursday. When the victim and his wife Priyanka were quarrelling over a petty issue, Priyanka’s relative Surpiya who stays with them, called police through Dial 100. 

Purna Prasad told them that he would join them in a moment and went into the bedroom. When he did not come out for a long time, they started calling him but there was no response. Later his wife, sister-in-law and the patrol team, peered through a window and found Prasad hanging from the ceiling fan.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

