STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana High Court shouldn’t intervene in matters of religion: BGUS

BGUS general secretary Bhagvanth Rao condemned the High Court for dictating terms in matters of faith. 

Published: 12th September 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A train of Ganesha idols on their way to immersion in Hyderabad

Representational Image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), on Saturday, found fault with the State government for not putting forth evidence submitted by the EPTRI and TSPCB to explain to the Telangana High Court how PoP Ganesh idols don’t pollute water bodies. The office bearers of the association quoted previous High Court judgements from 2001, wherein a report by the EPTRI was produced.

BGUS general secretary Bhagvanth Rao condemned the High Court for dictating terms in matters of faith. 
“The court has no business intervening in matters of religion and how certain practises are carried out. It can’t tell us how the Ganesh puja should be conducted and how idols should be immersed,” he said.
The general secretary said that they were limiting the number of pandals and idols and conducting the rituals in a low-key manner, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Judge Ganesh Pandal at RTC bus station in Karimnagar

“The court’s verdict is highly objectionable. The Ganesh festival is part of the Hindu religious customs, which are being practised since time immemorial,” Bhagvanth Rao said. The BGUS further claimed that reports showed that there was no difference in the water quality in lakes even 60 days after the immersion of PoP idols. 

“There is no report to substantiate the claim that Ganesh idols are polluting water bodies. Hussainsagar is polluted mainly due to sewage and industrial flow from four nalas, and not because of idol immersion, which happens once a year,” the BGUS said.

RESTRAINED IMMERSION 
Ganesh idol immersion on NTR Marg or towards People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg will be permitted. The idol immersions shuld be carried out in accordance with directives issued by the High Court in CC (SR) No.  3139 of 2014. The Ganesh immersion on Tank Bund Road will be permitted after 10 pm only on September 12

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi BGUS
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp