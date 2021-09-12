'There is a greater need today': CJI Ramana urges youngsters to instil ideals of Swami Vivekananda

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday exhorted the youth to never allow hurdles to define them but be defined by the strength of their dream and resilience. "We are the nation of you and upon your young shoulders lies the responsibility to fulfill India’s destiny," he said.

Justice Ramana was speaking at a virtual event marking the 22nd foundation day of the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad and the 128th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address.

Justice Ramana said that Swami's participation in the world “Parliament of Religions” at Chicago in 1893 gave a respectable recognition to India which, at that time, was merely identified as one of the colonies. His address drew the world’s attention to the ancient Indian philosophy of Vedanta. He popularized Practical Vedanta, as it preached love, compassion, and equal respect for all. His teachings have great relevance for all times to come.

The CJI said that Swami Vivekananda, in his address, propagated the idea of tolerance and universal acceptance. He analysed the dangers posed by the meaningless and sectarian conflicts in society to the nations and civilizations. "There is a greater need today, in contemporary India, to pay heed to the words spoken by Swami Vivekananda as early as in 1893," he said.

Justice Ramana said that the students should know the social ills and contemporary issues facing society and the polity. "Although these days we have multiple tools to keep ourselves engaged within the four walls of our house, yet we should take time to step outside. Focus on your health and engage in physical activities and sports. Visit the slums to be conscious of the divides that exist even within urban spaces. Visit villages to be aware of rural living. Beyond a mere awareness of the issues, you need to have the mentality to find solutions, and take action to make meaningful change in society. You need to be aware that your actions are a part of the process of nation-building," he said.

The CJI, explaining the power of the youth's emotions, said that their minds are usually the most reflective, and their hearts, reactive. These emotions could be moulded to achieve greatness. It is imperative that the youth be aware of social realities and challenges. "Any change in the trajectory of the nation always stems from its youth and their participation. It is for you to build the ideal nation and society that you desire to witness," he said.

