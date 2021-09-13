STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej stable after surgery

The actor and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, met with an accident on Friday and was first admitted to Medicare Hospital.

Published: 13th September 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident after his sports bike skidded and he fell down. (Photo | Facebook, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej who met with an accident on Friday, September 10, 2021, was operated on for a collar bone surgery on Sunday. The actor and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, met with an accident on Friday and was first admitted to Medicare Hospital.

He was later moved to Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills. On Sunday, Apollo Hospital released a statement: “Sai Dharam Tej’s condition is stable and improving. The procedure for collar bone fracture has successfully been completed by our multidisciplinary team of experts. He will continue to be under observation.” A case was registered against him for rash driving.

