Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej stable after surgery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej who met with an accident on Friday, September 10, 2021, was operated on for a collar bone surgery on Sunday. The actor and nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi, met with an accident on Friday and was first admitted to Medicare Hospital.

He was later moved to Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills. On Sunday, Apollo Hospital released a statement: “Sai Dharam Tej’s condition is stable and improving. The procedure for collar bone fracture has successfully been completed by our multidisciplinary team of experts. He will continue to be under observation.” A case was registered against him for rash driving.