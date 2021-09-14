5-year-old electrocuted in Ganesh pandal; police book organisers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old boy was electrocuted at a Ganesh pandal in Jeedimetla under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The boy Gundu Anil was playing with other children from the locality in the pandal, when he came into contact with a loose electrical wire. He was rushed to a private hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. Based on a complaint from Anil’s relative, the police registered a case against the pandal organisers.