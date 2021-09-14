Delay in JEE (Mains) results leaves aspirants anxious

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After anxiously waiting for the JEE (Mains) result 2021 for the entire day on Monday, thousands of aspirants, who appeared for the exam from the State, were left disappointed as the results were delayed once again. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in late evening on Monday, confirmed that the results that were supposed to be announced on Monday, will now be declared in the coming week.

Several students from the city talked about the state of confusion they are in due to the delayed results. “There has been a continuous delay in the exam results and because of it, each day is a nightmare. With the ongoing CBI investigation in the alleged JEE cheating scandal, I am not sure how much my rank will suffer. Once the results are out, I will at least have some clarity on that,” said an aspirant, who didn’t want to be named.

Sambasiva Rao, Director of Aspirant IIT, a coaching academy, said, “The students are very stressed out. Due to the delay and cheating scandal, many of them (students) are assuming quite a lot of things. This might impact their studies for the JEE (Advanced).” He added that a lot of students take drop year to get through these exams and the delay in results is adding to their woes, as it might impact their admissions into colleges.

Some students are also assuming that the JEE (Advanced) will now get postponed. “To debunk all these speculations, the Higher Education Department should come up with a clarification,” he stressed. Director of Spark Academy Yasasvi Santosh also stated that the NTA should at least properly inform the students about the results, else the chaos will continue among the students.