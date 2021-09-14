STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC fines Aurobindo for actor Sai Dharam accident

But the civic body has laid the blame at the doorstep of those who are dumping construction and debris waste on roads.

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident after his sports bike skidded and he fell down.

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident after his sports bike skidded and he fell down. (Photo | Facebook, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Aurobindo Construction, Khanamet for dumping construction material on the Madhapur-Khanamet main road saying it led to actor Sai Dharam Tej’s bike accident on September 10. The actor lost control of his sports bike while riding near Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge.

Authorities deduced that this was due to sand dumped on the road by the construction company. Sai Dharam underwent a surgery for a collar bone fracture but escaped more serious injuries as he was wearing a helmet. He is currently being treated at a private hospital in Jubilee Hills. Some film personalities have blamed the GHMC for its negligence in maintenance of roads. But the civic body has laid the blame at the doorstep of those who are dumping construction and debris waste on roads.

Comments

