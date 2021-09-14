STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lockdown was no cakewalk for models

Every profession took a hit during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, and modelling was no exception.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Honey Chowdhary

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every profession took a hit during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, and modelling was no exception. With no fashion shows, shoots or projects coming their way, models started relying on digital promotions for an alternative income. Some even got a salaried job and others focused more on their health and fitness regimes during the lockdowns. Shreya Veronica speaks to a few city-based models on how they coped with the lockdown blues

‘Turned to modelling during the pandemic’ 
Trends Miss Hyderabad 2018 runner up Riya Singh runner up, who is also an MBBS student, says the pandemic put a lot of stress on the health infrastructure of the country. “After which I have decided to get into modelling and it helped me. Due to the lockdown, there were no events; it was quite a struggle for a lot of models as most of them only relied on modelling for income. We lost the bonding of meeting my modelling friends and spending time with them.”

‘Discovered new things during lockdown’      
For model and social media influence Kritya Sudha Karda, the lockdown was a time to figure out the future. “It was a nice time, I enjoyed it as I experienced and discovered new things. Modelling and events are time consuming, so I invested my time in cooking, working out and I started blogging and creating digital content. I made videos which went viral and it helped me,” she says.  Though events have moved on the virtual platform, Kritya thinks that one’s health is more important. 

‘Lockdown was a struggle, but health is important’             
Facing an unpredictable situation such as the Covid pandemic during the start of her career was challenging for Honey Chowdhary. But the model chose to focus on her health. “Our health is the most valuable treasure and everyone must strive to be healthy and happy,” she says. 

‘Earned from online promotions’           
For a person who was used to enjoy going out every day for work, the lockdown felt monotonous. “I used to stay out a lot for work before the pandemic. The first thing that I learned from pandemic is that life is short and unexpected; you never know what you will fall into. It also taught me to have patience, have more fun and worry less,” says Nilofer Haidry. Nilofer was fortunate to benefit from the digital boom that occurred during the pandemic. She was offered several campaigns and promotions that allowed her to shoot-from-home and earn money. “Models and celebrities with a good following on social media platforms were getting paid for campaigns and shoots,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
models Lockdown 
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp