Slaying it every day 

Designer Aruna Goud, who recently made headlines after she showcased her designs at the Cannes Film Festival, is certainly a class apart.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:33 AM

Designer Aruna Goud

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Designer Aruna Goud, who recently made headlines after she showcased her designs at the Cannes Film Festival, is certainly a class apart. Making sure that she looks perfect all the time, she shares her style secrets with CE. Right from her gym wear to party ensembles, Aruna has it all in her closet to make heads turn on every occasion. 

Fav accessories
Aruna has a vast collection of bags -- Karl Lagerfeld, Coach, Juicy Couture and Tommy Hilfiger are her favourites 

Outfits
“I plan my wardrobe as per occasions. I keep my daily wear simple, Jeans and t-shirt or a casual dress. I dress up as per the occasion and match my accordingly,” she says. For gym wear, she prefers Adidas, Reebok and Puma, while Nike for shoes

Sarees
The designer loves wearing sarees and has a huge collection -- right form Kanjeevarams, Banarasi and georgettes 

Go-to brands 
You will surely find H&M, Zara, Calvin Klein, Pepe, Madame, Coverstory, Karl Lagerfeld, Tommy Hilfiger, Kazo and Van Heusen in her wardrobe

Eye wear 
Aruna loves sunglasses and never steps out without a pair. She is a proud owner of RayBans, Pradas, Idees, Ferraris, Ralphs and Maui Jims

Footwear
Aruna tried to keep her footwear as stylish as possible. Her go-to brands are Catwalk, Inc.5, Lemon and Pepper, Sesamii and ALDO

Designer Aruna Goud
