STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Special Commissioner Commissioner to be appointed for conserving lakes in Greater Hyderabad

The Minister issued instructions to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar during a review meeting held on Monday.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao speaks at a review meeting for the protection of city lakes in Hyderabad on Monday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao speaks at a review meeting for the protection of city lakes in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government has decided to appoint a Special Commissioner under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to look after protection, conservation and development of water bodies in Greater Hyderabad limits, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao said. The Minister issued instructions to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar during a review meeting held on Monday.

He said that government has been undertaking various programmes for beautification, development and conservation of water bodies in the city for some time now, adding that it would be possible to expedite these programmes by appointing a Special Commissioner. The Special Commissioner will be given the responsibility of preparing a comprehensive action plan for development of around 185 lakes and other water bodies within the city limits.

The Special Commissioner will be responsible for sewerage management, construction of STPs, diversion of treated water, fixing of FTL levels, conservation of water resources, beautification of lakes, strengthening of pond bunds and increase of green cover around the bunds .

The district level lake protection committee will work under the Special Commissioner and will coordinate with Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Revenue and the State Pollution Control Board. Rama Rao also reviewed the development of storm water drains taken up by the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) wing, which is an integral part of lake protection. He reviewed other programmes like SRDP, Link Roads expansion by HRDCL and Musi Riverfront development by MRDCL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Special Commissioner lake conservation
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp