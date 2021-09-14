Special Commissioner Commissioner to be appointed for conserving lakes in Greater Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government has decided to appoint a Special Commissioner under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to look after protection, conservation and development of water bodies in Greater Hyderabad limits, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, K T Rama Rao said. The Minister issued instructions to MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar during a review meeting held on Monday.

He said that government has been undertaking various programmes for beautification, development and conservation of water bodies in the city for some time now, adding that it would be possible to expedite these programmes by appointing a Special Commissioner. The Special Commissioner will be given the responsibility of preparing a comprehensive action plan for development of around 185 lakes and other water bodies within the city limits.

The Special Commissioner will be responsible for sewerage management, construction of STPs, diversion of treated water, fixing of FTL levels, conservation of water resources, beautification of lakes, strengthening of pond bunds and increase of green cover around the bunds .

The district level lake protection committee will work under the Special Commissioner and will coordinate with Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Revenue and the State Pollution Control Board. Rama Rao also reviewed the development of storm water drains taken up by the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) wing, which is an integral part of lake protection. He reviewed other programmes like SRDP, Link Roads expansion by HRDCL and Musi Riverfront development by MRDCL.