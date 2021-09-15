3 pubs in Country Club sealed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police on Tuesday sealed three pubs operating out of Country Club, Begumpet — Club Tollywood (earlier Lisbon), Purple and High Five Sky Lounge & Pub — for a year for allegedly allowing illegal activities on their premises. Several cases were registered against the management of these pubs, employees and also some patrons visiting these pubs.

Despite several warnings, the pubs refused to stick to rules, and thus, the police initiated proceedings against them. Accordingly, a report was submitted to the Special Executive Magistrate, seeking action against these establishments. The Magistrate, after pursuing the material submitted, issued orders to seal the pubs. Further, in the presence of revenue officials, the three pubs were sealed.