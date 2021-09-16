STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Knowledge half full

In the modern world, "half knowledge" is very powerful. 

Published: 16th September 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

Representational image.

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All through our school years, we were told this quote by our teachers — ‘Half-knowledge is dangerous’. It always struck me as a vague statement, like the other lines our teachers would throw at us — ‘A stitch in time saves nine’ or ‘Say no to drugs!’ The example given was often of Abhimanyu. If you’re unfamiliar with our mythology, here’s a quick recap (before you leave to Pakistan!). Abhimanyu was in his mother Subhadra’s womb when his father Arjuna explained to her the correct process to penetrate the Chakravyuh — the most complex battle position in the Mahabharata.

While still in the womb, Abhimanyu learnt how to penetrate the Chakravyuh, the first case of a digital course. But since Arjuna did not complete the instructions, Abhimanyu only had half-knowledge about the Chakravyuh. Later in the war, young Abhimanyu penetrates the Chakravyuh but is surrounded and heinously killed by the Kauravas.

This story was told to us by our teachers as a warning against ‘half-knowledge’. But modern times and the internet have flipped the phrase upside-down. In our times, halfknowledge is a luxury we enjoy and can go a long way in leading a happy, fulfilling life. In fact, half-knowledge is celebrated in modern work cultures. Yours Truly has used the internet to learn a number of skills. I learnt calligraphy off the Internet, and also how to play the guitar. I taught myself how to bowl a short ball in cricket from YouTube, and often deepdive into subjects that I’d never dreamt of earlier — all thanks to the internet.

I could never become a master in these subjects; never acquire full-knowledge. But then, all I’m looking for is some like son Instagram! But unfortunately, our entire education system is skewed towards a system where you begin by getting a broad understanding of a number of subjects, but then gradually microscopically zoom into your interest of choice.

I studied five years of Commerce in high school and college. Five years of desperately trying to tally columns in balance sheets and ledgers, till I developed a morbid fear of anything that resembles a table. I sit on the floor and have lunch just to avoid the dining table! In today’s world, half-knowledge is celebrated. CEOs of multinational companies are expected to have knowledge of leadership, marketing, and sales that is not just specific knowledge in one field.

When school captains are chosen, it is not simply on the basis of academics, but also sports and dramatics. When we choose a partner for ourselves, we look for holistic and wholesome people. We are looking for a friend, lover and roommate. Corporates routinely encourage employees to do online courses to gather knowledge in various fields. In the modern world, half knowledge is very powerful. It’s a pity Abhimanyu wasn’t aware of the benefits of half-knowledge. If he had read some management books, he’d know that all he had to do was treat the Chakravyuh as a project.

He would have initiated KT (knowledge transfer), and delegated aspects of the projects to unpaid interns. He’d have set targets and handed out authority and responsibility to his team members. In fact, as Arjuna’s son, he could have gotten angel investment from the gods too! I hope teachers aren’t parroting the line ‘Half-knowledge is dangerous’ in schools anymore. In fact, the appropriate line should be altered to ‘Half knowledge is dangerous in mythological battles, but could help one reach the top of the corporate ladder in modern settings’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Half knowledge benefits upskilling Abhimanyu Chakravyuh
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp