The Sudha Factor: Meet the only Indian guest in this year's Met Gala

HYDERABAD: Philanthropist and MEIL director Sudha Reddy walked on the Met Gala red carpet like she owned it. No one would have guessed that it was her debut appearance at the ‘Oscars of Fashion’. As the only Indian this year at the Gala, Sudha is overwhelmed and feels inspired. “It was a surreal experience. I am taking back such meaningful conversations and cannot wait to act on them,” says the fashionista wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy. Sudha, who is known for her charity work not only in the country but also overseas, says she is always looking forward to put India on the world map.

This time, it was at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. “I feel incredibly blessed and humbled. For me, this was an opportunity to showcase not just myself, but also represent my country and my city (Hyderabad). While the Met Gala is the greatest fashion night, for me it was an opportunity to propel the cause of benevolence and align with individuals, who see the merit and potential in the concept of giving back to the society.” she says. Dazzling in a golden number by Falguni Shane Peacock and oozing elegance with Farah Khan’s statement ear cuff, she nailed this year’s theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. “I chose to keep my makeup subtle because as I wanted the focus to be on my ensemble and let my Indian brown skin take centre stage on the red carpet.

Sudha Reddy with American

rapper Lil Nas X at the Met Gala

Since diamonds are a woman’s best friend, I opted for a sensual ear cuff with diamond encrusted stars. It was inspired from the stars in the American flag, each star representing the 50 glorious states of the USA,” she says. It is tradition for the Met Gala to have a theme every year and the guests at the starstudded event make it a point to tell a story through their ensembles. Sudha shares her interpretation of this year’s theme: “I understood it as the evolution of American fashion into a commercial and practical industry; the role of qualities of fantasy and emotion in fashion.

The theme brings to life how designers in the US today focus more on emotion than on the practicality which was found in the work of previous generations. They are rekindling a renaissance of American fashion by taking on social, religious and philosophical issues to move fashion culture towards greater plurality and diversity.” Putting these very words to action, Sudha requested designer duo Shane and Falguni to be as forward thinking as possible while designing her red-carpet outfit. “I wanted to imbibe a lot of Indianness in my look. Since Indians love the over-the-top concept, I requested Falguni Shane Peacock to be as forward thinking as possible.

I personally loved their embellishments. As a woman who loves fashion, I wanted my outfit to be a reflection of my eclectic fashion sense and aspirations,” she says. When Express asked her why she tasked Falguni Shane Peacock with putting together her outfit, Sudha says that she shares a close bond with them. “They have designed for me on various occasions in the past. They understand my body type, my aspirations, my moods, my personality, and that’s a very comforting factor for me. They were kind enough to spend countless sleepless nights and long hours to assemble the entire look.

Their hard work has paid off ! I had the option to work with an international designer, but wanted to put India on the map. Falguni Shane Peacock are deserving of this assignment, given their body of work globally,” says Sudha. While she certainly made heads turn not only on the red carpet but also back home, the Met Gala was more than just making a fashion statement for Sudha. It was a spectacular platform for her to exchange notes with notable personalities, some who are keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in future.

“Philanthropy is my life’s purpose and something that I hold very close to my heart. I aspire to shine the spotlight on various socio-economic causes faced by the less fortunate sections of the society in India on a global platform through my various appearances and associations. This was an extremely rewarding outing for me,” she signs off.

HER TAKE ON AMERICAN FASHION

The idea of reducing American fashion down to one definition is totally antithetical. American fashion is forward-thinking and experimental, but nothing compares to the cultural richness of Indian fashion, says Sudha.