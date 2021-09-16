STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting boy in Hyderabad

Manjula had sexually assaulted the boy, who was then nine years old, and also injured him by burning cigarettes and lighter on his private parts

Published: 16th September 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

For representative purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, named K Jyothi alias Manjula, had been sentenced to imprisonment for 20 years for sexually assaulting a boy under her care at Chandrayanagutta in the city. 

The Fast Track Special Court for the trial of rape and POCSO had on Thursday pronounced a sentence and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused. 

Manjula had sexually assaulted the boy, who was then nine and also injured him by burning cigarettes and lighter on his private parts when the boy resisted her saying that he would complain to his parents. 

During the trial, the court relied on the testimony of the victim boy, medical records and also the materials seized from the place of offence and found her guilty of the offences charged against her under sections the POCSO act and also sections 324 and 506 of the IPC

K Jyothi had been working as a caretaker at a private school in Barcas under Chandrayanagutta police station in the year 2017, where the victim was also studying. Whenever the boy went to attend nature’s call, she used to touch him inappropriately and misbehaved with him. 

When the boy resisted and told her that he would complain to her parents, she threatened him with dire consequences and also injured him with a burning cigarette and a lighter. Later one day, when the boy came out to attend nature’s call, she forced herself on him and sexually assaulted him. She was then arrested and remanded and during the trial, the case was transferred to the Special Court.

After examining the witnesses and the evidence produced by the prosecution, the court delivered the verdict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boy sexually assaulted Hyderabad crime POCSO Act
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp