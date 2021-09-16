Woman gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting boy in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, named K Jyothi alias Manjula, had been sentenced to imprisonment for 20 years for sexually assaulting a boy under her care at Chandrayanagutta in the city.

The Fast Track Special Court for the trial of rape and POCSO had on Thursday pronounced a sentence and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

Manjula had sexually assaulted the boy, who was then nine and also injured him by burning cigarettes and lighter on his private parts when the boy resisted her saying that he would complain to his parents.

During the trial, the court relied on the testimony of the victim boy, medical records and also the materials seized from the place of offence and found her guilty of the offences charged against her under sections the POCSO act and also sections 324 and 506 of the IPC

K Jyothi had been working as a caretaker at a private school in Barcas under Chandrayanagutta police station in the year 2017, where the victim was also studying. Whenever the boy went to attend nature’s call, she used to touch him inappropriately and misbehaved with him.

When the boy resisted and told her that he would complain to her parents, she threatened him with dire consequences and also injured him with a burning cigarette and a lighter. Later one day, when the boy came out to attend nature’s call, she forced herself on him and sexually assaulted him. She was then arrested and remanded and during the trial, the case was transferred to the Special Court.

After examining the witnesses and the evidence produced by the prosecution, the court delivered the verdict.