Activists find Saidabad rape accused Raju’s death suspicious, demand judicial probe

We demand that an independent judicial inquiry be initiated so that we can get to the bottom of this.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police concluded that it could be Raju

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police concluded that it could be Raju (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Activists in Hyderabad demanded that a judicial probe be launched into the death of Palakonda Raju, who was accused of raping and murdering a 6-year-old girl in Saidabad. Jeevan Kumar from the Human Rights Forum said, “Too many theories have come up after the death of the accused. But there is no clarity on what exactly transpired.

We demand that an independent judicial inquiry be initiated so that we can get to the bottom of this. The inquiry will also help clear the air and debunk the several theories that are making the rounds.” Stating that Raju’s suicide has raised suspicions, social activist Meera Sangmitra said, “The matter is extremely fishy and the circumstances leading to his death must be investigated. It should be a court-monitored process.”

She added that Raju’s must be preserved and a post-mortem examination should be performed by an independent panel of surgeons. V Sandhya from the Progressive Organisation of Women told the Express that a delegation from Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee (WT-JAC) has submitted a memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on the matter.

Comments

