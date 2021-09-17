STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad citizens take the news of Saidabad rape suspect Raju's death with pinch of salt

Soon after hearing about Raju’s suicide, Hyderabad went to celebration mode, on Thursday.

Residents of Singareni Colony in Saidabad celebrate by lighting firecrackers after learning about the death of rape-and-murder accused Palakonda Raju

By lPriya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after hearing about Raju’s suicide, Hyderabad went to celebration mode, on Thursday. Citizens gathered at various points in the city and celebrated the news of the accused ending his life. Mentioning that it’s been a week since a woman lost her daughter, Vijayamma, a woman living in Singareni Colony, said: “The little girl was alive this time over a week ago. The monster ruthlessly raped and murdered her. No amount of ex gratia can come even close to the loss of her family. We are still not sure if the police are completely honest here. We need a proper answer as to how the perpetrator died.”

Not just those who know the bereaved family members, but several others are yet to recover from the shock of the minor’s death. Shirish, studying in Vidya Bharathi School at Karmanghat, says that she has still not been able to process the news. “A childhood and future, both were destroyed. She would have been gearing up to attend offline classes now,” the student said. Meanwhile, another citizen slammed the police for taking this much time to trace the accused. The victim’s family members also shared a similar opinion. They demanded that the police show them the body of the perpetrator so that they can confirm it actually was Raju. The minor’s paternal uncle said that nothing can be done to erase the pain of the victim’s mother.

Comments

