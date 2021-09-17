STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saidabad rape suspect death: Netizens float ‘encounter’ theory — some laud cops, others give thumbs down

Incidentally, Raju’s death comes two days after Labour Minister Malla Reddy had remarked, “We will catch the rapist and murderer.

Palakonda Raju’s body lies on the railway track after he threw himself in front of a train at Station Ghanpur; (top) the tattoo on Raju’s hand which helped locals identify his corpse

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The death of Palakonda Raju, who was accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Saidabad, is mired in speculations and controversies, and has drawn mixed reactions from citizens — ranging from fulsome praise to outright condemnation. Incidentally, Raju’s death comes two days after Labour Minister Malla Reddy had remarked, “We will catch the rapist and murderer.

There will be an encounter after he is caught.” The circumstances of his death have raised doubts of whether he was killed in a police encounter. The ‘encounter’ theory has garnered support from various quarters, with many praising the police for getting justice for the victim. Posting a video of children celebrating and dancing, Vaibhav Kaushik, on Twitter, said,

“Congratulations today god gave justice to the victim with the death of the accused [sic].” Thanking the Telangana DGP, another user said, “If justice is served this way no rapist will dare to roam free anymore [sic].” Another netizen tweeted, “This is the most prudent way to punish the tormentor. Hats off to Telangana/Hyderabad police [sic].”

Meanwhile, drawing parallels to the Disha case, where the four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor were killed in a ‘police encounter’, a Twitter user said, “I said this last time when four rapists were encountered and I am saying this now, this is not the way to deliver justice [sic].” “They celebrate the illegal killing and term it as justice. People who support such killing are the same who do the wrong (Kill, deceive and dacoity) [sic],” said another user.

Encounters are not the way to go, say Twitteratti
