Check out this wedding pop-up store!

HYDERABAD: The pop-up retail culture, when it comes to fashion, is still in its nascent stages in Hyderabad. Barring a couple of stores, most boutiques and studios are run by either city-based designers or other A-listers who’ve opened their stores here.

Carving a niche for themselves is a Kolkata-based brand that not only houses designers from the country, but is also the one-stop destination for wedding shopping. ZoWed, a wedding lounge at Banjara Hills Road No. 10, opened its doors to customers on Friday.

“We were, till now, only a wedding planning platform where we help you find make-up artists, photographers, plan your honeymoon, etc. But, a few months ago, we had launched an online store to help people shop. The response was phenomenal and we decided to open a store in Hyderabad. here, you can not only shop for your wedding but also plan the special day,” says Siddharth Daga, the CEO.

When asked why he chose Hyderabad, Siddharth says that the culture of weddings here is very different. “Any place that beats Hyderabad in this sense is Delhi. People go crazy here and they are open to experimenting with latest concepts.

This is also the City of Nawabs; what better place than this?” ZoWed also plans to hold workshops and pop-ups during this wedding season. “We will be organising a lot of pop-ups with some of the well-known designers in the country, one of them being Sonakshi Raj. We will also hold workshops by top make-up artists from Delhi and Mumbai,” he says.

