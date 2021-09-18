STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go green with your tea

It is one of most widely accepted beverages that is associated with several health benefits

Green Tea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Green tea has long been the buzzword in the fitness industry. It is one of most widely accepted beverages that is associated with several health benefits. Google even paid homage to Japanese agricultural scientist and biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura, whose research focused on the components of green tea on her 133rd birth anniversary through its doodle, on Friday. 

According to nutritionist Dr Sujatha Stephen, green tea helps in increasing metabolism as it contains antioxidants it helps in fat burning. The antioxidants can also prevent cardiovascular diseases. “Drink green tea on an empty stomach or between your meals as it will help you increase your appetite and boost your digestion.

People, who want to lose weight, can have it twice a day, but an overdose of it can also cause side effects. For a healthy person, one cup is fine, otherwise, you can have two cups of it twice a day,” she says.  There are different varieties of green teas and Dr Sujatha suggests to go for the one that is the natural and less processed ones. Founder of Exotic Blooming Tea, Neelima Chowdhary, also echoes the same. “Green tea is more processed than white tea and less processed than black tea. The tea leaves are fired for making green tea,” she says. 

However, Neelima advises not to consume green tea that is commercially sold in tea bags. These sachets have plastic particles, which are harmful when consumed. Even the nylon bags are bad for your health. 
Moreover, if you open a tea bag, you can find sugar particles in them, which are counter-productive to your healthy lifestyle. 

“Therefore, it is recommended to buy green tea leaves. The cost of these leaves are much cheaper from the commercially sold tea bags. Also, they do not harm you as they don’t contain plastic, nylon or sugar,” adds Neelima. 

