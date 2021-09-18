Hyderabad departments gear up for final day of Ganesh idol immersion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government departments such as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Tourism, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) are gearing up for the Ganesh idol immersions at 33 water bodies on September 19.

The GHMC has brought in around 8,116 workers for sanitation and garbage removal at a stretch of 303.5 km. A total of 215 Ganesh Action Teams (GAT) have been formed to cover all six zones with each GAT team covering 3.4 km respectively. Each GAT will have one sanitary supervisor, sanitary jawan, one SFA and 21 workers working three shifts each day.

Nearly 122 static cranes will be installed at 33 water bodies and baby ponds and 208 mobile cranes will be pressed on the tenth day. Three types of cranes will be deployed for the immersions taking place at Tank Bund, NTR Marg Road, Sanjeevaiah park, Kapra, Cherlapally, Nalla Cheruvu, Nagole lake, among others.

The R&B Department will provide barricading to an extent of 12 km. Around Hussainsagar, double-layer barricading will be provided. Water-proof pandals will be constructed at 15 locations along with erection of watchtowers.

The HMDA will remove idol debris from Hussainsagar at NTR Marg and carting would be done with coordination of sanitation wing of the GHMC. It will engage 1,000 labourers and supervisory staffers.

The HMWS&SB will setup 101 camps for the supply of drinking water and provide 30 lakh water sachets.

As many 38 fire tenders are stationed along Ganesh immersion procession routes. Three boats would be deployed at Saroornagar, Kapra and Pragathinagar lakes.Three boats will be deployed at Tank Bund side and two boats at PVNR road side. Additional four speed boats at Hussainsagar, 10 swimmers will provided at Hussainsagar by the Tourism Department.

The TSSPDCL is erecting 48 transformers around Hussainsagar. Five transformers are setup around Saroornagar. A total of 101 transformers are being installed at various locations in the city. A total of 41,284 temporary light are being provided at various locations at an estimated cost of Rs 1.52 crore. Regular inspection will be carried out.The Urban Biodiversity Department will prune the trees on the procession route.

Finish immersion of Ganesh idols by Sept 19: BGUS to TS Govt

After receiving the green signal from Supreme Court for the immersion of Ganesh idols in city water bodies, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS) has insisted that the State government take adequate measures to finish the process by September 19, since Pitrapakshalu (inauspicious 16-day lunar day period for Hindus where they pay homage to their ancestors) starts from September 20. Ensure that a sufficient number of cranes are available so that the timely immersions can happen, and are completed on September 19 itself, the day of Anantha Chaturdashi, BGUS appealed to the State Government