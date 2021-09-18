Mouth-watering waffles at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Today, waffles can be eaten as a dessert or during breakfast. While you can always order them from your favourite place, they are also pretty easy to make. These quick recipes are a must-try if you want to save some bucks and still enjoy some good old waffles

Chocolate Waffle

Ingredients

Maida/All-purpose flour- ¾ cup

● Cocoa powder – 1 to 2 tbsp (unsweetened)

● Sugar – 2 tbsp

● Salt – a pinch

● Baking powder – ½ tsp

● Baking soda – a pinch

● Cornstarch- ½ tbsp

● Milk – 1 cup (approx)

● Oil – 3 tbsp

● Vanilla syrup- ½ tsp

● Butter – as needed for greasing the waffle iron

● Vanilla Ice Cream & Liquid hot chocolate with Strawberries for garnishing

Method

Step 1: Preheat the waffle maker or waffle iron. In a bowl, add maida/all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, cornstarch, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda and mix well.

Step 2: Now to the dry ingredients in the bowl, add milk, oil, and vanilla syrup. Mix well to get a thick flowing consistency and make sure the mixture has no lumps. Keep this mixture aside, this is your waffle batter.

Step 3: Apply ¼ tsp of butter to the preheated waffle iron or waffle maker and pour a ladle of batter in it. Make sure it has spread evenly to all the sides of the waffle iron. Now close the waffle iron or waffle maker and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or till the waffle maker indicates that the waffles are ready.

Step 4: When both sides look crisp, it means the waffle is cooked. Remove it with a spatula and smear some butter on it and relish it hot.

Vanilla Waffle

Ingredients

● 2 cups all-purpose flour

● 1 teaspoon salt

● 4 teaspoons baking powder

● 2 tablespoons white sugar

● 2 eggs

● 1½ cups warm milk

● cup butter, melted

● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Set aside. Preheat the waffle iron to the desired temperature.

Step 2: In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and add milk, butter, and vanilla. Stir well. Pour this mixture into the flour mixture; beat until blended.

Step 3: Ladle the batter into a preheated waffle iron.

Cook the waffles until golden and crisp. Serve immediately.