Mouth-watering waffles at home

Today, waffles can be eaten as a dessert or during breakfast. While you can always order them from your favourite place, they are also pretty easy to make.

Published: 18th September 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Waffle recipe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Today, waffles can be eaten as a dessert or during breakfast. While you can always order them from your favourite place, they are also pretty easy to make. These quick recipes are a must-try if you want to save some bucks and still enjoy some good old waffles

Chocolate Waffle

Ingredients

Maida/All-purpose flour- ¾ cup
● Cocoa powder – 1 to 2 tbsp (unsweetened)
● Sugar – 2 tbsp
● Salt – a pinch
● Baking powder – ½ tsp
● Baking soda – a pinch
● Cornstarch- ½ tbsp
● Milk – 1 cup (approx)
● Oil – 3 tbsp
● Vanilla syrup- ½ tsp
● Butter – as needed for greasing the waffle iron
● Vanilla Ice Cream & Liquid hot chocolate with Strawberries for garnishing 

Method
Step 1: Preheat the waffle maker or waffle iron. In a bowl, add maida/all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, cornstarch, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda and mix well.
Step 2: Now to the dry ingredients in the bowl, add milk, oil, and vanilla syrup. Mix well to get a thick flowing consistency and make sure the mixture has no lumps. Keep this mixture aside, this is your waffle batter. 
Step 3:  Apply ¼ tsp of butter to the preheated waffle iron or waffle maker and pour a ladle of batter in it. Make sure it has spread evenly to all the sides of the waffle iron. Now close the waffle iron or waffle maker and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or till the waffle maker indicates that the waffles are ready. 
Step 4: When both sides look crisp, it means the waffle is cooked. Remove it with a spatula and smear some butter on it and relish it hot. 

Vanilla Waffle

Ingredients
● 2 cups all-purpose flour
● 1 teaspoon salt
● 4 teaspoons baking powder
● 2 tablespoons white sugar
● 2 eggs
● 1½ cups warm milk
●  cup butter, melted
● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Set aside. Preheat the waffle iron to the desired temperature.
Step 2: In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and add milk, butter, and vanilla. Stir well. Pour this mixture into the flour mixture; beat until blended.
Step 3: Ladle the batter into a preheated waffle iron. 
Cook the waffles until golden and crisp. Serve immediately.

