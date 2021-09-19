Telangana's Balapur Ganesh laddu likely to fetch Rs 19 lakh this year

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All is set for the famed ‘Bangaru Laddu’ auction at Balapur on the outskirts of the city on September 19. The 21-kg laddu will be auctioned in the presence of thousands of devotees before the centralised immersion begins from Balapur between 9.30-10 am. Last year, the auction was put off due to the lockdown and a spurt in Covid-19 cases. The laddu was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last year at Pragathi Bhavan by members of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

Several devotees from both Telugu states are expected to bid for the popular Balapur Ganesh laddu which is expected to be auctioned for around Rs 19 lakh this year. Apart from previous successful winners who became life members after bagging the laddu, 12 others have so far registered their names for the auction by paying Rs 2,100. The Balapur laddu auction is held every year on the final day of the immersion.

The tradition of the laddu auction began in 1994. Kolan Krishna Reddy, a native of Balapur village, was the successful bidder that year, bagging it for Rs 450. Interestingly, the same family has participated in most of the auctions and registered success in nine of the total of 26 auctions held thus far.

The laddu fetched a record Rs 17.60 lakh in 2019. The bidder was Kolan Ram Reddy, a local Balapur resident. Till 2002, the laddu was fetching around Rs 1.05 lakh. The amount received from the auction would be utilised for temple and other developmental works in Balapur.

Apart from Balapur locals, builders, realtors and politicians also take part in the auction. The bidding goes on for 10-15 minutes. The upset price is fixed by the committee is Rs 2,100. Before the auction starts, the Samithi takes out a Ganesh procession at around 5.30 am after performing the puja. This passes through the lanes and bylanes of Balapur village for about three hours and reaches the temple at 8.30 am. The auction starts soon after.

Samithi members told Express that if the bidder is from outside Balapur village and bags the laddu, he or she has to pay the bid amount on the same day. If the winner is from Balapur village, he or she can pay the amount within a year.

HISTORY OF LADDU AUCTION

