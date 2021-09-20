450 women sign petition over POSH compliance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 450 women from Hyderabad have signed a petition to demand the State government and Women and Children Welfare Department to look into the lack of compliance in implementing the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act (POSH).

With remote working coming to an end at most places, the threat of sexual harassment at workplaces has reemerged. While there is already a law to safeguard women from harassment at the workplace, the execution of the law is extremely poor in the State, especially in the unorganised sectors.

Member of WomComMatters, a citizen’s collective, Pranava Maheshwari said, “While our team was looking into the policy under our initiative Awwaz-e-Telangana to get details of implementation of the law, we found that there is almost no data available on both State and national forums on how many companies and districts comply with the guidelines.”

Another member of the team, Lakshmi Priyanka said, “Hyderabad has an IT hub which employs a lot of female workers. Surprisingly, not many employees have proper knowledge of POSH and the situation is worst in the unorganised sector.”