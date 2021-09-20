STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganesh Chaturthi: Glitch-free immersions at Kukatpally, Suraram

In Suraram, GHMC officials arranged a mini-tank for immersion, rather than the main water tank near Katta Maisamma temple.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

According to officials, as many as 350 idols from Jeedimetla, Chintal, Shahpur, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Gandimaisamma, and other localities were immersed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst chants praising Lord Ganesh, the immersion process of idols in Hyderabad came to an end with the authorities allowing immersion at the different tanks provided at Kukatpally, Suraram and other places. Meanwhile, the police placed tight bandobast to prevent untoward incidents at the idol immersion spots.

In Suraram, GHMC officials arranged a mini-tank for immersion, rather than the main water tank near Katta Maisamma temple. According to officials, as many as 350 idols from Jeedimetla, Chintal, Shahpur, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Gandimaisamma, and other localities were immersed. Three cranes were installed for the lifting of idols.  In Kukatpally, the officials allowed idols coming from Kukatpally, Nizampet, Moosapet and Erragadda. GHMC officials took measures for the idol immersion process as per court directions.

GHMC officials said that a total of 500 idols were immersed over the weekend without any mishaps being reported. Officials said that as many as 25 water bodies and 25 baby ponds in the GHMC limits were created.  

Liquor available despite temporary ban

Instances of the management of wine shops shifting the stock to belt shops days before the announcement banning liquor sales was reported. The owners reportedly made huge profits by selling liquor at inflated prices. Excise Department officials received multiple complaints of miscreants creating trouble in processions after consuming alcohol.

