STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Malla Reddy lashes out at Revanth again for criticising KCR, KTR

He referred to Revanth as a thief and cheat and alleged that he had bought the TPCC president’s post for Rs 50 crore.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

In this file photo, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy lashed out at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy yet again for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he asked what moral high ground Revanth possessed to criticise a ‘Mahatma’ like the KCR. “Revanth should instead ask the Congress what they had done for Telangana. Have they given water or electricity,” he asked. He referred to Revanth as a thief and cheat and alleged that he had bought the TPCC president’s post for Rs 50 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ch Malla Reddy A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp