Malla Reddy lashes out at Revanth again for criticising KCR, KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy lashed out at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy yet again for criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he asked what moral high ground Revanth possessed to criticise a ‘Mahatma’ like the KCR. “Revanth should instead ask the Congress what they had done for Telangana. Have they given water or electricity,” he asked. He referred to Revanth as a thief and cheat and alleged that he had bought the TPCC president’s post for Rs 50 crore.