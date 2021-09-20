STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tallest Ganesh idol in Telangana immersed in Hussainsagar

To make sure that the procession and immersion was held on time, the idol was moved on Saturday midnight and the welding works continued overnight.

Devotees take the 40-foot-tall Khairathabad Ganesh idol for immersion in Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 40-foot tall Ganesh idol, the tallest in the State, was immersed in Hussainsagar on the NTR Marg Road around 3.15-3.20 pm on Sunday. The  immersion procession of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol began early on Sunday at around 8 am towards Hussainsagar, with chants of ‘Ganapati Bappa Moriya’. Devotees dressed in traditional attires watched as artistes wearing Bonam on their heads performed folk dance during the procession.

To make sure that the procession and immersion was held on time, the idol was moved on Saturday midnight and the welding works continued overnight. For the easy immersion of the idol, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had removed large quantities of silt and waste from the lake over the past few days.

The State government ensured that the procession passes through without any problems and a huge crane was installed at platform number four for the same purpose. The idol reached the spot at around  1 pm. Before the immersion, the priests performed Mangala Aarati before bidding adieu to the Ganesh idol.
According  to members of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee, the  immersion was expected to be completed by 2 pm, however it got delayed  by an hour due to a huge surge of devotees at the immersion site. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inspected the immersion.

