STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

69 per cent Hyderabad parents want to send kids to school

A survey by an edtech major, LEAD, has revealed that 69 per cent of parents in the city are willing to send their children back to school.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

School children, school bag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey by an edtech major, LEAD, has revealed that 69 per cent of parents in the city are willing to send their children back to school.

About 59 per cent of respondents felt that their children suffered learning loss due to the pandemic.

The survey was conducted amongst 10,500 metro and nonmetro parents whose wards study in Classes 1-10.

LEAD’s survey indicated that for 22 per cent of parents, vaccination of school staff is a top priority.

Besides, 55 per cent of metro parents rated social distancing as most critical, followed by healthcare facilities (54%).

Parents from non-metros said sports and social distancing were equally important (52%).

Voicing challenges faced by children and parents during the pandemic, the survey found that 47 per cent of metro parents spent between three-four hours a day with their children on their studies as compared to 44 per cent in non-metros.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad schools reopen kids parents
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp