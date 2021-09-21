69 per cent Hyderabad parents want to send kids to school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey by an edtech major, LEAD, has revealed that 69 per cent of parents in the city are willing to send their children back to school.

About 59 per cent of respondents felt that their children suffered learning loss due to the pandemic.

The survey was conducted amongst 10,500 metro and nonmetro parents whose wards study in Classes 1-10.

LEAD’s survey indicated that for 22 per cent of parents, vaccination of school staff is a top priority.

Besides, 55 per cent of metro parents rated social distancing as most critical, followed by healthcare facilities (54%).

Parents from non-metros said sports and social distancing were equally important (52%).

Voicing challenges faced by children and parents during the pandemic, the survey found that 47 per cent of metro parents spent between three-four hours a day with their children on their studies as compared to 44 per cent in non-metros.