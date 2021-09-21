Alter Egoz Big daddies of rock are back with originals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A quick Internet search on Hyderabad-based rock band Alter Egoz yields some old live videos and a few news articles from way back when the group was a rage. Though the band has been around since the 1990s, they haven’t ever released any original material. “That’s because we are a bunch of lazy guys,” confesses lead guitarist Vijay Vadrevou.

But, all that is about to change as the band plans to release several singles, starting from September 25, with the track, Somnambulance. Following this, the band plans to release another single, Odd Time. “We never had the push to release our songs. During the pandemic, we realised that we had some 11-12 songs. We picked up one of the songs that were recently composed and decided to make it a reality. Better late than never, right?” says Vijay.

Saumyadarshan Jee, aka Som, is on vocals and Chaitanya Kolluri on keyboards. Som and Vijay have been playing together since 1992, while Chaitanya joined the band in 2013. Som is the lyricist, while the artwork, which the band has been using for its teasers, are done by Chaitanya.“Somnambulance literally means sleepwalking. The song is about a woman protagonist, who is not in control of her own mind. Her mind is either influenced by her peers or family. The song breaks her free so that she can be her innate self,” says Som.

Chaitanya Kolluri on keyboards

For their recent releases, Alter Egoz chose to collaborate with famous rock drummer Jai Row Kavi from Mumbai, who has played with popular acts such as Indus Creed, Karsh Kale Collective, Blackstratblues, Amit Trivedi and Divine, among others. “We wanted the best to record the drums and therefore, we went with Jay. When he heard Somnambulance, he said it is hard, progressive and right up his alley,” says Vijay.Mumbai-based sound engineer Anupam Roy is mixing and mastering the tracks. “I would give him references of songs that I had in mind while composing a track. He would also come up with his suggestions of what sounded good. Even if we didn’t ever meet in person, we got along really well and developed a good bond,” says Vijay.

The project was entirely executed ‘from home’. Every member of the band would send their part online and they were compiled by Vijay, who would send it to Anupam for mastering. Hailing the digital revolution as a boon for artistes, Vijay says it has democratised the process of releasing music. “Earlier, there a few people who decided what was good enough to be released on tape and what cannot. That’s unfair. Today, anyone from any corner of the world can put out their music. The rest is on the audience,” he says.

Often typecast as just a cover band, Alter Egoz has always tried to maintain a certain level of autonomy with their covers; they owned it with their unique style. Even their song selections were challenging, be it from Rush, Pink Floyd or The Who, or from lesser-known bands such as Tramp and Grand Funk Railroad.

The band has always believed in giving a great time to the audience, and also having fun, says Vijay. This drive of constantly pushing themselves also resulted in them getting bored with doing covers and therefore, they took a conscious decision to take a break and do something different. With the release of the singles, it is looking for closure. “We’ve been working on these songs for so long. So, I thought to put them out and close it; people liking it or not is not an issue. I need to put it out to show them that this is what we have done, these are our influences,” he says.

“There are a lot of things happening in the live music scene in Hyderabad. Musicians are playing Telugu, Hindi and English, but we thought it would be great if we played something original. There will be someone who will connect with our songs, which have been in incubation for over three years,” Chaitanya says.