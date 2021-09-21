Don’t chop trees at Kala Bhavan: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the authorities concerned not to cut down the trees located on the western premises of the Kala Bhavan at Ravindra Bharathi. The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the interim directions in the PIL filed by a social worker Shivakumar, a Saifabad resident. He had moved a lunch motion PIL before the High Court after being aggrieved by the actions of the Director, Department of Language and Culture, Kala Bhavan, on whose instructions, the trees are set to be axed.