STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Don’t chop trees at Kala Bhavan: HC

The Telangana High Court directed the authorities concerned not to cut down the trees located on the western premises of the Kala Bhavan at Ravindra Bharathi.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court.

Telangana High Court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the authorities concerned not to cut down the trees located on the western premises of the Kala Bhavan at Ravindra Bharathi. The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar passed the interim directions in the PIL filed by a social worker Shivakumar, a Saifabad resident. He had moved a lunch motion PIL before the High Court after being aggrieved by the actions of the Director, Department of Language and Culture, Kala Bhavan, on whose instructions, the trees are set to be axed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp