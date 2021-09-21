STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tank Bund manages to stay unharmed after immersion of Ganesh idols

The decorative cast iron railing was protected as a temporary iron railing was fixed to protect it from getting damaged by devotees or the static cranes that were installed for immersion of idols.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid vaccine-themed Ganesh idol waits to be immersed.

A Covid vaccine-themed Ganesh idol waits to be immersed. (Photo | EPS/RVK RAO)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even with the immersion of Ganesh idols with the help of a dozen cranes on Tank Bund Road, the recent beautification and developmental works taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on the 2.2-km stretch remained intact without causing any major damage to the works, except the damage of one concrete sitting table. A visit to the spot shows that there was no damage to the newly laid footpaths and granite kerbs on either sides of the road, especially the heritage ornamental decorative cast iron railing, grills, designer lamp posts, rain shelters and greenery.

The decorative cast iron railing was protected as a temporary iron railing was fixed to protect it from getting damaged by devotees or the static cranes that were installed for immersion of idols. The beautification works have turned Tank Bund into the city’s favourite evening spot. The beautification works are part of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s vision to turn Tank Bund into a world-class city square representing the modernity and prosperity of Hyderabad.

The place got a facelift at an estimated cost of `27 crore. Decorative iron railing, designer lamp posts, flamed granite on footpaths were added. At the Ganesh immersion points, the flooring was done with cobblestones, a decorative bus stop was installed, and a rain shelter with sitting arrangements on specified concrete foundation was set up. Sources said that all the new infrastructure that was installed on the Tank Bund Road is in perfect shape without any damage.

The flooring with cobblestones that was laid at Ganesh immersion points was also found unbroken. The only one sitting table which was damaged will be replaced soon. Also, the crane agencies deployed for idol immersion were given strict instructions to protect the footpaths and the move has paid off. Officials said that the cranes which were deployed through agencies at Tank Bund were told to provide a requisite number of sandbags and other suitable material in order to prevent any kind of damage to the newly erected ornamental lamps and laid pavements, railings. Any damage would have to be replaced by the agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh idols Hyderabad Tank Bund Road
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp