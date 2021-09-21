Hyderabad: Tank Bund manages to stay unharmed after immersion of Ganesh idols

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even with the immersion of Ganesh idols with the help of a dozen cranes on Tank Bund Road, the recent beautification and developmental works taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on the 2.2-km stretch remained intact without causing any major damage to the works, except the damage of one concrete sitting table. A visit to the spot shows that there was no damage to the newly laid footpaths and granite kerbs on either sides of the road, especially the heritage ornamental decorative cast iron railing, grills, designer lamp posts, rain shelters and greenery.

The decorative cast iron railing was protected as a temporary iron railing was fixed to protect it from getting damaged by devotees or the static cranes that were installed for immersion of idols. The beautification works have turned Tank Bund into the city’s favourite evening spot. The beautification works are part of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s vision to turn Tank Bund into a world-class city square representing the modernity and prosperity of Hyderabad.

The place got a facelift at an estimated cost of `27 crore. Decorative iron railing, designer lamp posts, flamed granite on footpaths were added. At the Ganesh immersion points, the flooring was done with cobblestones, a decorative bus stop was installed, and a rain shelter with sitting arrangements on specified concrete foundation was set up. Sources said that all the new infrastructure that was installed on the Tank Bund Road is in perfect shape without any damage.

The flooring with cobblestones that was laid at Ganesh immersion points was also found unbroken. The only one sitting table which was damaged will be replaced soon. Also, the crane agencies deployed for idol immersion were given strict instructions to protect the footpaths and the move has paid off. Officials said that the cranes which were deployed through agencies at Tank Bund were told to provide a requisite number of sandbags and other suitable material in order to prevent any kind of damage to the newly erected ornamental lamps and laid pavements, railings. Any damage would have to be replaced by the agency.