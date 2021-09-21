Sweeper with MSc bags entomologist job in GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sweeper in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, A Rajani, who is a postgraduate in Organic Chemistry, was elevated to the post of Assistant Entomologist, when MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao came to know of her plight. A mother of two daughters, Rajani, was forced by tough circumstances to seek employment as a sanitation worker as she did not find employment as per her qualification.

When he was briefed about her circumstances, Rama Rao promptly offered her a job as an Assistant Entomologist in the GHMC. Rajani has been issued a joining letter and will now work at the office of Chief Entomologist, Urban Malaria Scheme (UMS), GHMC head office, Tank Bund Road. Kota Neelima, an activist, who is running a campaign on sanitation warriors in Hyderabad under ‘Hakku Campaign’ highlighted the plight of Rajani in a video series recently.

“Best moment of my hectic day today,’’ KTR said tweeting the news on Monday. Soon after, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “On hearing the plight of Rajani, who’s an MSc (Organic Chemistry), has two daughters and working as sweeper on daily wages, Minister @KTRTRS met her today and offered to employ her as Assistant Entomologist on outsourcing basis in GHMC.” Later on, speaking to Express, Rajani said, ‘’I express my gratitude to the KTR sir for providing me with a respectable job in the GHMC. This shows the government’s concern for the poor.’’

Insurance scheme

Rama Rao launched a health insurance scheme for Water Board employees and their families. Around 5,051 members will benefit from it