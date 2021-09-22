Disha rape case: 5-kg stone, two sticks found near body of accused, says Tahsildar in his deposition

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stone alleged to have been used by Jollu Shiva, one of the accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, during an “encounter” weighed around 5 kg and was 40 cm in size. The stone was found near Shiva’s body after he along with three other accused were killed in the “encounter”. Begumpet Srikanth Reddy, Tahsildar of Kondurg mandal in Rangareddy district, who conducted inquest over Shiva’s body, made this deposition before the judicial commission formed to probe the death of the accused in the “encounter”.

Srikanth Reddy also stated that 4.9 feet from Shiva’s body, two sticks were found, which were allegedly used by the accused to attack the police party. While adding that he does not know if the clues team collected fingerprints of the accused during the inquest, he also said he did not measure the dimensions of the bullet injuries on the bodies of the accused. He also stated that he was not aware if the clues team measured the dimensions of the wounds on the bodies of accused persons.

He also informed the commission that he had dictated the contents of his affidavit to a notary advocate, who prepared it at the latter’s office, and after corrections, he went to the notary advocate’s office at Shadnagar, signed on it and got it notarized.

Who’s on other side?

Kothur Tahsildar Kavali Ramulu, who conducted inquest over the body of another accused, Chintakunta Chennakesavulu also deposed before the commission on Tuesday. He informed the commission that he saw Nandigama tahsildar Hyder Ali make a video call on WhatsApp. “He told me that the person on the other side was Sub-Inspector Venkateshwarlu. But I didn’t know if he was Venkateshwarlu,” Ramulu said. He also added that he had only examined constable Arvind Goud, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Venkateswarlu and Arvind Goud were among the police party involved in the “encounter” and were injured in the alleged assault by the accused.