KTR wants detailed plan for development of nalas to prevent flooding in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the GHMC is chalking out plans to undertake a comprehensive programme for expansion and development of nalas and stormwater drains to end flooding woes in the city, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government would also come up with a law, if needed, for development of nalas and lakes in the city.

During a review meeting with the GHMC officials, the Minister asked the officials to identify bottlenecks in nalas and clear them on a war footing. While informing that a meeting will be convened with all MLAs from the GHMC limits to discuss the issue, Rama Rao said that the State government wants to take up these works in a well-planned manner to ensure no citizen goes through any kind of inconvenience in the future.

“The State government will take care of poor people who are likely to be affected by the nala expansion works. The government is also considering allocation of 2BHK dignity houses to the affected people based on their eligibility,” he said. The Minister directed the officials to take up all these works along with the Strategic Nala Development Programme.

Minister moots Annapurna canteens at govt hospitals

Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the GHMC officials to look into the feasibility of setting up Annapurna canteens for the benefit of attendants of patients at Niloufer Hospital and other government hospitals. He asked Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to look into the matter. Responding to a tweet by citizen requesting for Annapurna canteens in govt hospitals, the Minister responded that there were several such canteens.

2BHK houses to be inaugurated in Secunderabad

Around 168 double bedroom houses constructed at Katta Maisamma Silver Compound, Secunderabad will be inaugurated by Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. Of the sanctioned 224 house, 168 houses have been completed in eight blocks on G+3 floors at a cost of Rs 17.36 crore. These double-bedroom houses were built on the site by removing the previously cramped huts. Infrastructure facilities like CC roads, sewerage lines, sump for drinking water, and street lights are in place at these apartments.