STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR wants detailed plan for development of nalas to prevent flooding in Hyderabad

The Minister directed the officials to take up all these works along with the Strategic Nala Development Programme.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a review meeting with the GHMC officials on development of nalas in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during a review meeting with the GHMC officials on development of nalas in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the GHMC is chalking out plans to undertake a comprehensive programme for expansion and development of nalas and stormwater drains to end flooding woes in the city, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government would also come up with a law, if needed, for development of nalas and lakes in the city. 

During a review meeting with the GHMC officials, the Minister asked the officials to identify bottlenecks in nalas and clear them on a war footing. While informing that a meeting will be convened with all MLAs from the GHMC limits to discuss the issue, Rama Rao said that the State government wants to take up these works in a well-planned manner to ensure no citizen goes through any kind of inconvenience in the future. 

“The State government will take care of poor people who are likely to be affected by the nala expansion works. The government is also considering allocation of 2BHK dignity houses to the affected people based on their eligibility,” he said. The Minister directed the officials to take up all these works along with the Strategic Nala Development Programme.

Minister moots Annapurna canteens at govt hospitals

Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the GHMC officials to look into the feasibility of setting up Annapurna canteens for the benefit of attendants of patients at Niloufer Hospital and other government hospitals. He asked Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to look into the matter.  Responding to a tweet by citizen requesting for Annapurna canteens in govt hospitals, the Minister responded that there were several such canteens. 

2BHK houses to be inaugurated in Secunderabad

Around 168 double bedroom houses constructed at Katta Maisamma Silver Compound, Secunderabad will be inaugurated by Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. Of the sanctioned 224 house, 168 houses have been completed in eight blocks on G+3 floors at a cost of Rs 17.36 crore. These double-bedroom houses were built on the site by removing the previously cramped huts. Infrastructure facilities like CC roads, sewerage lines, sump for drinking water, and street lights are in place at these apartments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ktr Hyderabad drainage system
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp