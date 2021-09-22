Sculpted & Chiseled

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Till about a decade ago, despite all efforts, our bodies and physiognomy could not be sculpted to suit our fancy. But, today’s modern advances in the world of cosmetics and plastic surgery highlight an ever-increasing demand for procedures that can give us the ‘perfect’ look and also rid us of our insecurities, with nearly no side effects.

This might be hard to believe, but doctors in Hyderabad have been seeing a silent rise in popularity among men when it comes cosmetic surgeries. One of them is breast reduction surgery

“Men undergo gynecomastia (breast reduction) surgery a lot more than we know of. It is the insecurities and the body image which are considered inappropriate in most cultures. Gynecomastia has no direct impact on health; it is purely a cosmetic correction,” says Dr Venkatesh Babu G, an aesthetic surgeon at Care Hospitals.

In fact, men go for botox too. “Older men opt for thread lift (a subtle but visible lift in the skin to reduce wrinkles). This procedure involves the use of syringes, or sometimes surgery,” he says, adding that many also go for laser hair removal treatments for chest hair.

Another procedure that’s in demand among younger men is rhinoplasty, which is nothing but a nose job, says Dr Sidharan, consultant cosmetic and plastic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals. Meanwhile, when it comes to women, breast enhancement, reduction or liposuction, mommy makeover, laser skin lightening, lip fillers and bee-stung lips are the top picks.

“Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has inspired many. Young women these days prefer only upper lip enlargement. Very few go for both,” says Dr Rajesh Vasu, an aesthetic surgeon at Care Hospitals, says.

Liposculpting jobs, also known as advanced body sculpting, help women get back into shape.

A classic example would be mommy makeovers, a popular western concept which is gaining traction in Hyderabad. “In this procedure, all the loose skin is removed. The navel is repositioned. The procedure is sometimes combined with breastwork, and this is called auto-grafting. This helps women get back into their pre-pregnancy form,” says Dr Vasu.

To top this chart, there’s a procedure that gives you dimples so that you can flaunt that perfect smile. All you need is 45 minutes and Rs 45,000 for a dimple.

Finally, doctors say that many in Hyderabad prefer minimally-invasive, laser or short-recovery cosmetic procedures for minor changes on the face and neck. “Unlike Mumbai, where the choices to go for such surgeries are directly influenced by celebrities, long-recovery cosmetic surgeries are avoided in Hyderabad. Most of them prefer minimally invasive or non-surgical procedures and so our city hospitals are equipped accordingly,” says Dr Babu.

