STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

VRA contradicts himself on gunshot residue

The counsel for the Commission questioned him on various aspects relating to the panchnama report.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kavali Mallesh, Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) of Farooqnagar mandal who conducted the scene observation and recovery panchnama, deposed before the SC Commission. The counsel for the Commission questioned him on various aspects relating to the panchnama report.

Mallesh stated that in the first panchnama, he seized two guns, fired bullets, one gun pouch, a rod and stick and also some portion of blood-soaked mud from the place where the bodies of the accused were lying, after the ‘encounter’.

Further in the second panchnama, he seized a mobile phone, power bank, connecting cable and a watch belonging to the veterinarian. In his report, he stated that Gunshot Residue (GSR) was collected from the hands of the accused Mohd Arif and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. But when the counsel asked what GSR was, the VRA said he did not know the meaning of GSR.

Mallesh also stated that when he observed the scene, only Additional DCP Rachakonda J Surender Reddy, Investigation officer in the ‘encounter’ case, and ACP Shadnagar V Surender, the investigation officer in the rape and murder case and two other panch witnesses were present.But later he agreed to the counsel’s suggestion that there were several other police personnel at the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp