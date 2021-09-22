VRA contradicts himself on gunshot residue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kavali Mallesh, Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) of Farooqnagar mandal who conducted the scene observation and recovery panchnama, deposed before the SC Commission. The counsel for the Commission questioned him on various aspects relating to the panchnama report.

Mallesh stated that in the first panchnama, he seized two guns, fired bullets, one gun pouch, a rod and stick and also some portion of blood-soaked mud from the place where the bodies of the accused were lying, after the ‘encounter’.

Further in the second panchnama, he seized a mobile phone, power bank, connecting cable and a watch belonging to the veterinarian. In his report, he stated that Gunshot Residue (GSR) was collected from the hands of the accused Mohd Arif and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu. But when the counsel asked what GSR was, the VRA said he did not know the meaning of GSR.

Mallesh also stated that when he observed the scene, only Additional DCP Rachakonda J Surender Reddy, Investigation officer in the ‘encounter’ case, and ACP Shadnagar V Surender, the investigation officer in the rape and murder case and two other panch witnesses were present.But later he agreed to the counsel’s suggestion that there were several other police personnel at the spot.