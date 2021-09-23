STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaints of bad biryani at eateries pile up at GHMC

Civic body is receiving reports of dishes having bad taste, foul odour in many outlets

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rising complaints over low quality of biryani has left a bad taste in the mouths of Hyderabad residents.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received numerous complaints over bad taste, foul odour, presence of unwanted material and low quality of dishes in many food establishments of the city. In the last four months, the GHMC has collected 471 food samples from its 8,242 inspections and found that 54 of them were below the norms set by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. 

“We categorise food samples as unsafe, substandard, and misbranded and then send the report to concerned authorities,” said GHMC food controller, Balaji Raj. According to him, a detailed report on 40 food samples that were below the standards was submitted to the court for further action. The Court will take action on establishments against unsafe samples, while the additional collectors will look after substandard samples and decide on further action. Currently, there are 259 such cases of food safety norms being flouted active in the court.  

Complaints over shops and supermarkets selling products after expiry have also been on the rise as the body has also received numerous complaints over low quality of raw materials and essential food commodities like pulses etc.

Food safety officials said that every day, they conduct a minimum of five inspections to keep a tab on food quality with the help of 21 food inspectors at hotels, food stalls, supermarkets, fast food centres, and other establishments.

The food safety inspection has been intensified since the appointment of new inspectors in June.

Apart from this, officials are also carrying out surprise checks to arrest the illegal sale of gutkha in the city. Between June 1 and September 15, the wing has seized gutka from 36 establishments despite a ban on its sale.

