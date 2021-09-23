Drive-in staffer arrested in Hyderabad for placing camera in women’s washroom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police arrested Bongarala Benerjee, a housekeeping staffer working at “1 Drive in” located at Jubilee Hills after he was found to have set up a mobile phone camera in a women’s washroom of the restaurant.

A woman customer who visited the restaurant late on Tuesday night noticed the camera and immediately alerted the police.

According to police, a woman in her mid-20s, along with her friends, came to the restaurant located on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night.

When she went to the washroom, she noticed something suspicious near the ventilator and found a mobile phone, with its camera switched on, placed there. After informing the staff, she immediately called the police.

Police rushed to the spot, seized the mobile phone and found that the mobile phone belonged to Benerjee, who was working in the housekeeping section of the drive-in.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case under the IPC and the IT Act and arrested Benerjee. The mobile phone would be sent for forensic analysis and further investigation is underway, the police said.