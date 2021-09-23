STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Professor held for creating fake Facebook account and defaming college

As the management delayed in giving him the relieving order, Sirajuddin bore a grudge against the management and hatched a plan to defame the institution.

HYDERABAD: A professor from  Aurora Engineering College was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime Police on Tuesday for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account and posting defamatory messages against his previous work place. 

Accused A Sirajuddin, who hails from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and is currently residing in Kunthur of Rangareddy district, used to work for another engineering college before he got a job at Aurora College. He quit the previous college as he had issues with the management over  delay in payment of salary. 

As the management delayed in giving him the relieving order, Sirajuddin bore a grudge against the management and hatched a plan to defame the institution. In May, he created a fake Facebook account in the name of the chairman of previous college and started posting derogatory comments about the institution. 

Agonised by the defamatory messages, the chairman lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda Cybercrime police. The investigation team, led by Inspector B Prakash, verified the technical details. Detecting that the professor’s mobile phone as the evidence, they viewed the posts that were uploaded. After collecting all the details, they arrested Sirajuddin on Tuesday.

