LVPEI Tech centre for eyecare products opened

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Adding yet another feather to its cap, Hyderabad will now be home to a technology centre for medical eyecare products. TS IT Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the Poornima and Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre at L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)’s Gullapalli Pratibha Rao International Centre for Advancement of Rural Eye Care (GPR ICARE) in Kismatpur on Wednesday.

This technology centre will bring under one roof all the product development, re-engineered eyecare products, and scleral lens manufacturing (speciality contact lenses) made by LVPEI. The centre will also have Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems, Data Science and Healthcare Incubator. “What’s unique about this institute is we have, ophthalmologist, engineers, and optometrists all under one roof,” said Ramam Atmakuri, Executive Vice-Chair, LVPEI.

Lauding the effort to reduce imports and promote investments and manufacturing within the State, Rama Rao said, “Today, 80 per cent of medical devices are imported in India, despite the Prime Minister telling us to go for Make in India. The Chief Minister of Telangana has been calling for more investments and asking to create more jobs. Keeping in line with this, we have set up a large medical devices park at Sultanpur and over 28 companies have registered with it.”

KTR proposed to set up a small cluster in the medical devices park just for medical eye care products. “LV Prasad Eye Institute can play an anchor role and it will go very well with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative,” he said.