Two more cases of sexual attacks on minors come to light in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more incidents of sexual attacks on minor girls were reported in the city on Wednesday. A 45-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor daughter at Rajendranagar and a teenager misbehaved with an eight-year-old girl in a lift within an apartment at Jubilee Hills.

According to Rajendranagar police, after his wife’s death a few years ago, the accused, a labourer, had been living at Rajendranagar, along with his two daughters aged below 15. On Wednesday, the eldest of the two daughters confided in one of their neighbors about the sexual assaults from her father.

The neighbors alerted the police and also handed over the girl’s father to the cops. The police found that for the past few months, the accused, in an inebriated condition, would threaten and sexually assault the girl. The police registered a case under charges of rape and the POCSO Act and started investigation.

In the Jubilee Hills case, the victim’s family resides in an apartment and the boy’s parents have been working as watchmen. Late on Tuesday, when the girl was playing with her friends, the boy, 14, approached her saying that someone on the sixth floor of the apartment was calling her.

He took the girl alone into the lift, and as the lift started moving, he misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The girl rushed home and informed her parents, who approached the police, who registered a case and started an investigation.