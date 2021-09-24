2 lift irrigation schemes get approval

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department on Thursday accorded administrative approval to Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara lift irrigation schemes.

According to orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, the permission was accorded for an amount of Rs 1,774 crore to irrigate an ayacut of 1.65 lakh acres in Narayankhed and Andole Assembly constituencies under the Basaveshwara lift irrigation scheme and to seek financial assistance from NABARD.

The government also accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs 2,653 crore to irrigate an ayacut of 2.19 lakh acres in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy and Andole Assembly segments under the Sangameshwara lift irrigation scheme and to seek financial assistance from NABARD.