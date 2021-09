By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a man reportedly raped his 17-year-old daughter on Thursday morning. A complaint has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.

The 45-year-old, who works as a car driver, is a resident of SR Nagar.

The victim, a graduate student, told her mother about the incident, and the latter filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police on Thursday afternoon.

The accused has been taken into custody.